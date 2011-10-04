* Wells Fargo to rebrand branches by mid-October
* Wells took over Wachovia in Oct 2008
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct 4 Three years after
selling itself to Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Wachovia is finally
disappearing.
Over the weekend, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co.
plastered its brand on the flagship bank branch in Wachovia's
former Charlotte headquarters complex.
Two prominent ATMs on Tryon Street, the main drag in the
nation's No. 2 banking center by assets, also got a makeover.
The bank is holding a ceremony on Oct. 13 to replace the
final Wachovia sign. The final switches to Wells Fargo computer
systems and full Wells branding will be on Oct. 15.
Wachovia had been in North Carolina since 1879.
Since buying Wachovia in 2008 at the peak of the financial
crisis, Wells has been gradually converting the bank's 3,000 or
so branches state by state across the country.
Wachovia suffered a run on the bank in September 2008 as it
groaned under the weight of bad residential and commercial
mortgages. It sold itself to Wells Fargo in October 2008 under
pressure from regulators including the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Gary Hill)