* Wells Fargo to rebrand branches by mid-October

* Wells took over Wachovia in Oct 2008

By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct 4 Three years after selling itself to Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Wachovia is finally disappearing.

Over the weekend, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. plastered its brand on the flagship bank branch in Wachovia's former Charlotte headquarters complex.

Two prominent ATMs on Tryon Street, the main drag in the nation's No. 2 banking center by assets, also got a makeover.

The bank is holding a ceremony on Oct. 13 to replace the final Wachovia sign. The final switches to Wells Fargo computer systems and full Wells branding will be on Oct. 15.

Wachovia had been in North Carolina since 1879.

Since buying Wachovia in 2008 at the peak of the financial crisis, Wells has been gradually converting the bank's 3,000 or so branches state by state across the country.

Wachovia suffered a run on the bank in September 2008 as it groaned under the weight of bad residential and commercial mortgages. It sold itself to Wells Fargo in October 2008 under pressure from regulators including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Gary Hill)