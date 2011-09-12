Sept 12 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) sees opportunities in buying bonds for its securities portfolio after recent market dislocations, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference, CFO Tim Sloan said the bank sees some bonds as cheap relative to their riskiness. Commercial mortgage-backed securities are an example, he said.

Sloan also said the bank hopes to reduce its quarterly non-interest expenses to $11 billion by the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $12.48 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

Lower expenses reflect a combination of declining merger integration costs and cost-cutting. (Reporting by Dan Wilchins; editing by John Wallace)