BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, said on Thursday that it will cut 1,800 jobs in its home loan business due to lower demand for refinancing amid higher interest rates.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank provided a 60-day notice on Wednesday to employees whose jobs were to be eliminated, the bank said in a statement.
Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan told investors at a conference on Sept. 9 that the San Francisco bank had laid off 3,000 employees in its mortgage business so far in the third quarter. Sloan also said Wells Fargo expected to make $80 billion in home loans in the third quarter, nearly 30 percent below its second-quarter figure.
As mortgage revenue declines, the bank is looking to trim expenses in the unit, a process that usually takes one to two quarters, Sloan said.
News of the planned layoffs was first reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.
Wells Fargo made more than one of every five U.S. home loans in the second quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry publication.
Wells Fargo shares were down 0.7 percent at $43.02 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation