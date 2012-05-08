* U.S. Justice Department could assess penalties -document
* Bank believes claims should not be brought
* Countrywide last year settled claims it overcharged black,
Hispanic consumers
(Adds background on previous settlements, details of case)
By Rick Rothacker and Aruna Viswanatha
May 8 Wells Fargo & Co could face civil
charges from the U.S. Department of Justice under laws that
prohibit discrimination against minority homebuyers, the bank
disclosed on Tuesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank said in a securities filing it
believes the charges should not be brought and said it is
seeking to show the department that it is in compliance with
fair lending laws.
A bank spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the filing.
The disclosure comes several months after Bank of America
Corp's Countrywide Financial unit agreed in December to
pay a record $335 million to settle similar
charges.
The Justice Department accused Countrywide of charging
blacks and Hispanics higher interest rates and fees than whites,
and steering minorities to more expensive subprime loans even
though they were qualified for traditional mortgage rates.
Countrywide denied the department's allegations.
A DOJ spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Separately, Wells Fargo received an $85 million penalty last
year from the Federal Reserve Board over charges that it steered
borrowers into high-cost loans.
The Fed then ordered Wells to compensate certain borrowers
between $1,000 and $20,000.
The cities of Baltimore and Memphis also filed suits
alleging Wells Fargo engaged in "reverse redlining," or
intentionally targeting minority communities for predatory
mortgage loans, leading to high foreclosures in minority
neighborhoods.
DISPUTE OVER DOCUMENTS
In its Tuesday filing, Wells Fargo said it faced government
investigations into whether the bank violated fair lending "and
other laws and regulations relating to mortgage origination
practices."
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest servicer and
originator of home loans in the United States.
Wells Fargo made a record 33.9 percent of U.S. mortgage
loans in the first quarter, as rivals such as Bank of America
continued to pull back in the home lending market, according to
Inside Mortgage Finance.
Wells Fargo's loan volume was more than triple the 10.6
percent market share of its nearest rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
The bank also said it faces investigations into whether it
properly disclosed risks related to mortgage-backed securities
in offering documents for investors.
In February, Wells said it had received notice that it may
face an enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Tension over the investigation became public when the SEC in
March accused Wells of repeatedly ignoring its subpoenas for
documents and asked a federal court to compel the bank to turn
over requested materials. The bank called the maneuver
"inappropriate," and a judge has ordered the two parties to try
to resolve their dispute.
In its court filing, the SEC said it is looking into whether
Wells Fargo made "material misrepresentations or omitted
material facts" in offerings it made to investors from September
2006 through early 2008, a period that included the beginning of
the financial crisis.
Wells Fargo shares were down 0.9 percent at $33.19 at midday
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, and
Aruna Viswanatha is Washington; editing by John Wallace, Dave
Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)