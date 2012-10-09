Oct 9 The U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and the
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday
filed a civil mortgage fraud lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co
in the latest legal volley against big banks for their
lending during the housing boom.
The government's complaint seeks damages and civil penalties
from Wells Fargo under the U.S. False Claims Act and another
federal law for more than 10 years of alleged misconduct related
to government-insured Federal Housing Administration loans.
Wells Fargo is the No. 4 U.S. bank as measured in assets.
The bank, in a statement, denied the allegations and said it
believes it acted in good faith and in compliance with FHA and
HUD rules. It said it has previously disclosed the investigation
and will vigorously defend itself.