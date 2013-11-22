(Corrects to show that Lofrano remains an executive with Wells
Fargo)
NEW YORK Nov 22 The U.S. government on Friday
sought permission to add Wells Fargo & Co executive Kurt
Lofrano as a defendant in its year-old lawsuit accusing the bank
of fraud.
In a motion filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice
Department said Lofrano played a "critical role" in the bank's
alleged failure to report defective home loans to the
government.
Wells Fargo, the country's largest mortgage lender and
fourth-largest bank, is accused of misleading the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development into believing the
loans qualified for insurance from the agency's Federal Housing
Administration, costing hundreds of millions of dollars in
losses.
Lofrano's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)