* Claims under FIRREA, False Claims Act survive
* Bank is accused of defrauding HUD loan insurance program
* Wells Fargo disappointed with decision
By Jonathan Stempel and Aruna Viswanatha
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A federal judge has
rejected Wells Fargo & Co's bid to dismiss a U.S.
government lawsuit accusing the nation's largest mortgage lender
of fraud, a victory for federal investigators pursuing cases
tied to the recent housing and financial crises.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said on
Tuesday that the government may pursue its key federal claims
that Wells Fargo lied about the quality of mortgages it
submitted to a government insurance program, costing hundreds of
millions of dollars over roughly a decade.
In particular, Furman sided with the U.S. Department of
Justice's interpretation of the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989, a law adopted after the
1980s savings-and-loan crisis that lets the government sue for
fraud affecting a federally-insured financial institution.
Wells Fargo said the FIRREA claim should be tossed because
the only institution affected by its conduct was itself.
But Furman concluded otherwise, following the lead of two
colleagues on the Manhattan federal court, Jed Rakoff and Lewis
Kaplan, in cases against Bank of America Corp and Bank
of New York Mellon Corp, respectively
"The question considered by the courts in these cases was
whether a financial institution, through its own misconduct, can
affect itself within the meaning of FIRREA," Furman wrote in a
60-page decision. "Courts have repeatedly held that it can.
There is no reason to deviate from that interpretation here."
Furman also dismissed some claims against San
Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which is also the fourth-largest
U.S. bank, including claims of negligence and unjust enrichment.
He said this was because the government brought them too late,
or had been aware of Wells Fargo's misconduct at the time they
arose.
The October 2012 lawsuit accused Wells Fargo of misleading
the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development into
believing its loans qualified for insurance from HUD's Federal
Housing Administration.
As in many of the government's major financial crisis-era
cases, no individuals were named as defendants. The Justice
Department is also seeking civil penalties as well as damages.
"We are disappointed with the court's ruling, but we look
forward to presenting facts to vigorously defend against this
action," Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said. "Wells Fargo
denies the allegations and believes it acted in good faith and
in compliance with Federal Housing Administration and Department
of Housing and Urban Development rules."
In afternoon trading, the bank's shares were down 51 cents
at $41.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONG STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS
The lawsuit is one of several filed by the government
seeking to hold financial companies liable under FIRREA, the
federal False Claims Act, or both for shoddy mortgage loans that
helped fuel the U.S. housing and financial crises.
FIRREA has become a favorite tool to address alleged
mortgage fraud because of its 10-year statute of limitations,
twice the length than allowed under other federal securities
laws.
The lawsuit against Wells Fargo alleges that the FHA paid
hundreds of millions of dollars on insurance claims on thousands
of defaulted mortgages as a result of false certifications by
Wells Fargo. The bank was sued under both FIRREA and the False
Claims Act.
According to the government, Wells certified more than
100,000 loans for FHA insurance despite knowing that borrowers'
ability to make payments had not been properly vetted.
The government also said that from 2002 to 2010, Wells Fargo
identified 6,558 loans as having materially violated HUD
requirements, but reported only 238 of them.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan, at the time he
brought the case, faulted Wells Fargo's alleged "longstanding
and reckless trifecta of deficient training, deficient
underwriting and deficient disclosure, all while relying on the
convenient backstop of government insurance."
Furman rejected Wells Fargo's argument that it need not face
the lawsuit because it had joined a $25 billion federal
settlement in April 2012 with several banks over alleged
foreclosure abuses. The judge supervising that accord, U.S.
District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C., in February
rejected a similar claim by the bank.
Trial began on Tuesday in the Bank of America case before
Judge Rakoff. There, the government accuses the second-largest
U.S. bank of violating FIRREA through the fraudulent sale of
risky loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
In 2012, the government settled False Claims Act mortgage
cases for $1 billion with Bank of America, $202.3 million with
Deutsche Bank AG, $158.3 million with Citigroup Inc
and $132.8 million with Flagstar Bancorp Inc.
The case is U.S. v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-07527.