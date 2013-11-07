NEW YORK Nov 7 The U.S. government on Thursday asked for permission to add a Wells Fargo & Co mortgage executive as a defendant in its year-old lawsuit accusing the country's largest mortgage lender of fraud.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, who oversees the case, the Department of Justice said the Wells Fargo vice president played a "pivotal role" in allegedly causing the bank to submit deficient home loans to a government insurance program.

The Justice Department said it intends to sue the individual under the federal False Claims Act and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989.

Wells Fargo believes that adding the employee as a defendant is "unwarranted" and would disrupt the case, according to the letter, which is also signed by lawyers for the bank.