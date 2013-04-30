April 30 Wells Fargo & Co agreed Tuesday
to pay $105 million to settle an investor lawsuit over its role
as trustee for debt issued by a financing company that fell
apart in a billion-dollar fraud in 2009, court papers show.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed in U.S.
District Court in Santa Ana, California, followed a judge's
decision earlier this month rejecting Wells Fargo's bid to
dismiss the case.
The lawsuit stemmed from the collapse of Medical Capital
Holdings Inc. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued
Medical Capital and two executives for fraud in July 2009, and
the company was soon shut down.
The investors, who had bought notes issued by three Medical
Capital special purpose companies, had reached a $114 million
settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp in
February.