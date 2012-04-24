SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co
shareholders on Tuesday ratified the bank's 2011 executive
compensation plan by an overwhelming margin at a shareholder
meeting that saw the ejection of more than a half dozen
protesters.
Last week, shareholders delivered a rebuke to Citigroup
Inc's management when investors gave a surprising vote of
no confidence to the bank's executive compensation plan.
At the Wells meeting, more than 96 percent of shares
cast were in favor of the bank's pay plan. Chief Executive
Officer John Stumpf received $19.8 million in total compensation
in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the previous year.
