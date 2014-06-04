By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, June 4 Wells Fargo & Co has
promoted the compliance head of its brokerage unit to become
chief compliance officer of a larger unit that integrates
brokerage, wealth management and retirement savings services,
the company said on Wednesday.
Robert Mooney, chief compliance officer of Wells Fargo
Advisors LLC since 2008, will now head a 500-person team as
chief compliance officer for Wells Fargo's Wealth, Brokerage and
Retirement Business group, the company said. Mooney's team
oversees policies, procedures and systems aimed at keeping the
company in compliance with industry rules and laws.
Oversight of compliance issues at Wells Fargo Advisors,
which is part of the larger business group, continues to be part
of Mooney's expanded role. Services the larger group provides
include private banking for high net worth clients.
Wells Fargo announced the promotion amid growing demand for
compliance expertise on Wall Street. Vigorous enforcement of
anti-money laundering laws by federal and industry regulators is
among the factors fueling the demand, recruiters have said.
Mooney, who has worked at Wells Fargo for 22 years, is also
a lawyer. He previously held positions at the U.S. Attorney for
the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's enforcement division.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
Steve Orlofsky)