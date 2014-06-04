NEW YORK, June 4 Wells Fargo & Co has promoted the compliance head of its brokerage unit to become chief compliance officer of a larger unit that integrates brokerage, wealth management and retirement savings services, the company said on Wednesday.

Robert Mooney, chief compliance officer of Wells Fargo Advisors LLC since 2008, will now head a 500-person team as chief compliance officer for Wells Fargo's Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement Business group, the company said. Mooney's team oversees policies, procedures and systems aimed at keeping the company in compliance with industry rules and laws.

Oversight of compliance issues at Wells Fargo Advisors, which is part of the larger business group, continues to be part of Mooney's expanded role. Services the larger group provides include private banking for high net worth clients.

Wells Fargo announced the promotion amid growing demand for compliance expertise on Wall Street. Vigorous enforcement of anti-money laundering laws by federal and industry regulators is among the factors fueling the demand, recruiters have said.

Mooney, who has worked at Wells Fargo for 22 years, is also a lawyer. He previously held positions at the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and Steve Orlofsky)