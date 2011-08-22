* Wells hires 10 Morgan Stanley advisers and associates
* Two teams had generated $3.5 mln of revenue in past year
NEW YORK Aug 22 Wells Fargo Advisors said on
Monday it hired seven Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers in
Palm Harbor, Florida, including two teams that managed a
combined $408 million in assets and generated $3.5 million of
revenue in the past year.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a joint venture of Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) .
Five of the advisers were organized into two teams. The
Dukas Group is comprised of advisers Nicholas Dukas, Jason
Dukas and Steffy Tcheutsing, along with associate Susan Ramsey,
while the Rolfe Group includes advisers Roger Rolfe and Brian
Rolfe, plus associate Sandra Thompson.
Also joining the Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) brokerage unit
were advisers Chad Spencer and Jeffrey Allen, along with
associate Cindy Gibson.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)