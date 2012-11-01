XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
Nov 1 A significant portion of customers in Wells Fargo & Co's $1.9 trillion mortgage servicing portfolio remain strong candidates for mortgage refinancings, the head of the bank's home lending unit said on Thursday.
More than 40 percent of customers in the portfolio have home loans with interest rates above 4 percent, strong credit scores and equity in their home, Mike Heid said at an investor conference.
"The opportunity is there," Heid said, reiterating previous statements by the bank that a U.S. mortgage refinancing boom spurred by low rates could last several more quarters.
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)