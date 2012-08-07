Aug 7 Wells Fargo & Co said in a filing
on Tuesday that it could lose $2.6 billion in addition to the
reserves it has already set aside for investor requests to buy
back soured mortgage loans, a 13 percent increase from three
months ago.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank had previously said that it
increased its reserves in the second quarter for so-called
repurchase requests because of rising demands from Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac for losses tied to loans made from 2006 to 2008.
At the end of June, the bank had total reserves for
repurchase requests of $1.8 billion, up from $1.4 billion at the
end of March. The estimate of possible losses on top of those
reserves is "reasonably possible" but does not represent a
"probable loss," the bank said in its quarterly filing.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)