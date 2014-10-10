Oct 10 Financial services company Wells Fargo & Co announced the appointment of four commercial banking leaders as part its attempts to improve the credit experience for its customers.

Dan Jenkins will join the company as senior credit officer for the Northeast region. Jenkins joined Wells Fargo in 1981 and has been loan supervisor for the Regional Commercial Banking Offices in the Penn/Del/Eastern Canada division since 2005.

Abby Matia will be senior credit officer for the Southeast region. She joined the company in 1993 and has been loan supervisor for the Mid-Atlantic division since 2009.

Dan Lange will be senior credit officer for the North Central region. Most recently, he was the region head in Chicago. He joined the company in 2001.

Daniel Brown will be senior credit officer for the South Central/Mountain region. Brown joined the company in 2000 and has been loan supervisor of the Southwest region since 2009. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)