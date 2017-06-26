June 26 Wells Fargo Securities named Donald
Wenzel, a commercial banking veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, as executive vice president of its government and
institutional banking unit and head of the division's business
operations risk.
Wenzel has worked with JPMorgan's commercial banking unit
for 25 years and was most recently director of business
operations risk.
Wells Fargo Securities also named four others to management
roles in its housing, and education and non-profit banking
teams.
Rebecca Reape and Matthew Engler were appointed to Wells
Fargo's housing team to cover state and local housing-finance
agencies, and real estate development clients, while Harper
Watters and Lawrence Stephens were assigned to the company's
education and non-profit banking team.
