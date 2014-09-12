PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company's securities' markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.
In his new role, Mullins will be responsible for managing market, credit and counterparty risk for Wells Fargo securities and corporate banking.
He will report jointly to David Weber, executive vice president and chief credit officer of the Wells Fargo wholesale banking group, and Jonathan Weiss, president and head of Wells Fargo securities.
Walter Dolhare, who has also been co-heading Wells Fargo securities' markets division, will now serve as the division's sole head and will continue reporting to Weiss.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline