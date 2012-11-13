BRIEF-Xcel Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.9 pct to $0.36/share
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Wells Fargo & Co sold on Tuesday $600 million of Series O non-cumulative class A preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: WELLS FARGO AMT $600 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha