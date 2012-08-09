BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects total revenue for Q4 2016 to be about $3.9 mln
Aug 9 Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday sold $250 million of non-cumulative Class A preferred stock perpetuals, said market sources.
Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: WELLS FARGO & CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B CALLABLE 09/15/2017 (Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* ICU Medical Inc - integrating ICU Medical infusion devices with hospital electronic medical records decreased major dosing errors by 52 percent
* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis