March 15 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf made $19.8 million in total compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the previous year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Stumpf's pay included a $2.8 million salary, $12 million in stock awards and a 3.1 million bonus. In 2010, he received a $3.2 million salary, $11 million in stock awards and a $3.3 million bonus.

The CEO's 2011 compensation also counted $1.9 million for pension and deferred compensation earnings, plus $14,700 in other compensation. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by Andre Grenon)