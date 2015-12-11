(Adds move involves 1,500 people in paragraph 4)
Dec 11 Wells Fargo & Co will move the
New York headquarters of its investment banking and securities
business to Hudson Yards, the mammoth project under construction
on Manhattan's West Side, in 2020, developers of the site said
on Friday.
Wells Fargo Securities will install two 75,000-square-feet
trading floors, billed as among the largest and most advanced in
the city, the project's developers, Related Companies and
Canada's Oxford Properties Group, said in a statement.
Neither Related nor Wells Fargo disclosed the purchase
price.
In addition to the trading floors, the company will occupy
seven upper office floors with views of both the Hudson and East
rivers. The deal covers about 500,000 square feet of space at 30
Hudson Yards, the biggest of four office buildings already under
construction or planned for the site.
The move will consolidate about 1,500 people from the
securities arm from four Manhattan sites, and will not include
moving team members from other parts of the country, said Wells
Fargo spokeswoman Elise Wilkinson.
The purchase of the nine floors commits all the office space
at the flagship 2.6 million-square-foot tower, which also will
house the new headquarters of Time Warner Inc and
private equity firm KKR & Co LLP.
Plans for the 28-acre development include 17 million square
feet of commercial and residential space, shops, restaurants, a
public school and a luxury hotel. Related said Hudson Yards is
the largest private real estate development in U.S. history.
Related and Oxford Properties also said they closed on more
than $5 billion in financing for 30 Hudson Yards and an adjacent
building for restaurants and retail stores that will be anchored
by Neiman Marcus.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by James Dalgleish and Bill
Trott)