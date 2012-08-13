Aug 13 Wells Fargo & Co customers using the bank's branches can now choose to have receipts from transactions sent to them via email, an option already available at ATMs.

The move cuts costs by reducing paper use and has proven a popular service for customers, Alicia Moore, head of Wells Fargo ATM Banking, said in an interview Monday. Customers have used "e-receipts" more than 100 million times since the option was added at ATMs two years ago.

"When we did the offering at the ATM we knew that we had to also offer it at the teller lines," Moore said. "We knew customers were going to go there and expect it."

The bank developed the service as it noticed other retailers such as Apple Inc offering e-receipts, she said. Banks have also been under pressure to cut costs as new regulations and a tepid economy make it difficult to boost revenue.

In another new service, Wells is also adding a "cash tracker" feature that will show ATM users how much cash they take out per month to help them with budgeting. Customers only saw the feature before if they enrolled in the service.

Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets. It has 6,200 branches -- the most of any U.S. bank -- and 12,000 ATMs.