BRIEF-Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
NEW YORK Nov 10 Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells Fargo & Co's brokerage unit, landed a three-person team from JP Morgan Private Bank where they managed $972 million in client assets and deposits.
Mike Reed, Zach Gates and Eli Strait, known as the Reed, Gates, Strait Wealth Management Group, joined Wells Fargo in November. The three operate an office serving high net worth clients in Lexington, Kentucky.
A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment, and Reed, Gates and Strait were not immediately available for comment.
Wells Fargo Advisors is the second largest securities brokerage in the United States by sales force, employing 15,163 advisers, according to a statement from the firm. Only Morgan Stanley employs more brokers, reportedly having 16,162 advisers as of Sept. 30.
Wells Fargo's overall head count has remained stable this year, with a net increase of 17 advisers since March 31. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Andrew Hay)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.