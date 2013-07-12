NEW YORK, July 12 Wells Fargo & Co's
more than 15,000 retail stockbrokers prospered in the second
quarter, as the big U.S. bank on Friday reported a 7 percent
jump in expenses at its Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement
division, primarily due to higher commissions.
Wells Fargo, the fourth biggest banking company, does not
break out productivity or commission numbers for the smallest of
its three business sectors. But assets in managed accounts at
its brokerage soared 19 percent from the second quarter of 2012
and 2 percent from this year's first quarter to $331 billion.
Wells and its brokerage competitors have been encouraging
their brokers to promote fee-based business such as managed
accounts rather than traditional stock and bond transactions so
revenue is less dependent on how clients feel about the markets.
As part of the push, they have encouraged banking clients
with $50,000 to $5 million to become brokerage customers.
Wells sells brokerage products and services through
freestanding Wells Fargo Advisors offices as well as bank
branches and independent brokers who use the Wells name. It vies
with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch as the second
largest U.S. brokerage firm behind Morgan Stanley, as
measured by number of brokers.
Wells Fargo said second-quarter profit jumped 19 percent
from a year earlier to a record $5.5 billion as credit quality
improved in its massive residential mortgage businesses.
The Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement sector made up just
under 8 percent of total profit in the quarter, or $434 million,
well behind its branch banking and corporate loan operations.
But the wealth division's profit climbed 27 percent from a
year earlier and 29 percent from this year's first quarter on
higher asset-based fees and lower year-over-year expenses.
In addition to brokerage services, the wealth division
includes private banking for households with more than $5
million of assets and retirement plan help to individuals and
corporations.
Despite a gradually improving U.S. economy, loan demand from
corporations, small businesses and consumers generally remained
weak throughout the bank, the biggest provider of mortgages,
executives said on a conference call.
Client assets and deposits at its private bank fell 2
percent from the first quarter but were up 3 percent from a year
ago.
Wells' efforts to cross-sell banking and investment products
improved. Average loans in the Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement
division were up 7 percent from a year earlier to $45.4 billion,
partially reflecting mortgage sales to brokerage customers.
Separately, JP Morgan Chase & Co said on Friday that
sales of investment products through its branches rose 53
percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, with client
investment assets up 16 percent to $171.9 billion. Chase has a
large private bank but a small retail brokerage operation
inherited from its takeover of Bear Stearns during the financial
crisis.
Wells and JP Morgan Chase kicked off the banking earnings
season on Friday with reports that beat analysts' consensus
forecasts.