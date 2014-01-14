Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the elimination of thousands of jobs in its home-loan business in the second half of the year.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.37 billion, or $1.00 per share, from $4.86 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)