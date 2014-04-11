UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects the average analyst estimate in last paragraph to 97 cents from 96 cents)
April 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as costs fell.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.60 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $4.93 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank said on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected Wells Fargo to earn 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts