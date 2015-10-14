Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest
U.S. residential mortgage lender, reported a rise in quarterly
profit for the first time in three quarters on Wednesday, helped
by its purchase of commercial loans from General Electric Co
.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 0.65
percent to $5.44 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.41 billion, or $1.02 per share, a
year earlier, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.04 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the figures reported were comparable.
