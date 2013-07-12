(Corrects the share of Wells Fargo's refinancing activity to 56
percent from 54 percent in the 10th paragraph)
By Peter Rudegeair
July 12 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest
U.S. mortgage lender, posted a higher-than-expected 20 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Friday as it set aside less money to
cover bad loans and earned more from its mortgage business.
The results reflect the strengthening U.S. housing market,
which is cutting the bank's expenses for items such as managing
foreclosed homes. Income from making home loans rose 9 percent
from a year earlier.
Mortgage lending gains may slow in coming quarters, analysts
said. Mortgage interest rates have risen in recent months as
longer-term bonds have sold off, which will likely cut into
future mortgage lending profit.
Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf said on a conference
call that the bank is diversified and has some businesses that
perform better when rates rise.
The fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said net income
applicable to common stockholders rose to $5.27 billion, or 98
cents per share, in the second quarter from $4.40 billion, or 82
cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 93 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was the bank's 14th consecutive
quarter of higher earnings per share.
The bank's provision for bad loans fell 64 percent to $652
million.
The rise in U.S. interest rates since early May contributed
to a slowdown in mortgage refinancing, which accounted for 56
percent of Wells Fargo's mortgage applications in the second
quarter, down from nearly two-thirds in the first quarter.
Overall U.S. demand for refinancing fell 45 percent in the
latest quarter, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Wells Fargo made $112 billion of home loans in the quarter,
down from $131 billion a year earlier but up from $109 billion
in the first quarter.
Income from mortgage lending totaled $2.41 billion.
Wells Fargo had a 22 percent share of the U.S. mortgage
market in the first quarter, down from 27.7 percent at the end
of the 2012 fourth quarter, according to Inside Mortgage
Finance, an industry publication.
Thirty-year mortgage rates rose to 4.58 percent at the end
of the second quarter, up 0.82 percentage point from the first
quarter.
Wells Fargo shares were up 2 percent at $42.74 in morning
trading. The stock has risen about 20 percent this year, roughly
in line with the increase in the KBW index of bank stocks.
The bank's net interest margin, an indicator of how
profitable its loans are, fell to 3.46 percent in the second
quarter from 3.91 percent a year earlier and 3.48 percent in the
first quarter.
Rising interest rates should ease pressure banks have faced
on their margins, but that trend will take time to bear fruit.
Wells Fargo's total second-quarter revenue rose marginally, to
$21.37 billion from $21.29 billion a year earlier. Non-interest
expenses fell to $12.25 billion from $12.40 billion.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, reported a higher-than-expected 31 percent rise in
quarterly profit earlier on Friday. Its trading revenue
rebounded and it set aside less to cover bad loans.
JPMorgan is the second-biggest provider of mortgages in the
United States, with an 11 percent market share
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York, additional reporting
by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Wilchins, Ted Kerr
and John Wallace)