* Probing Wells Fargo sales of MBS during financial crisis
* Looks at failure to reject some loans from investment
pools
* SEC says has sought documents since September
* Wells Fargo denies SEC claims; vows to fight in court
By Sarah N. Lynch and Rick Rothacker
March 23 U.S. securities regulators
accused Wells Fargo & Co on Friday of repeatedly
ignoring its subpoenas for documents in connection with a probe
into the bank's $60 billion sale of mortgage-backed securities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's filing in a San
Francisco federal court seeks to compel the fourth largest U.S.
bank to hand over documents. The SEC said it has issued several
subpoenas since September.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman called the SEC's action
"inappropriate" and pledged the bank would "vigorously defend
itself in court" against the SEC action.
"Wells Fargo has extensively cooperated in the commission's
investigation and believed it had an understanding with the SEC
staff with regard to the outstanding document requests; the
filing of this action violates that understanding," said Wells
Fargo spokeswoman Mary Eshet.
The SEC said on Friday it is looking into whether
Wells Fargo made "material misrepresentations or omitted
material facts" in offerings it made to investors from September
2006 through early 2008, a period that included the beginnings
of the financial crisis.
The SEC charges that a due diligence review of a sampling of
the securitized loans was done, and some of those loans would be
dropped because they failed to meet the bank's underwriting
standards.
But the regulator said it "does not appear that Wells Fargo
took any steps to address similar deficiencies in the remainder
of the loans in the pool, which were securitized and sold to
investors."
Eshet said that the SEC had inaccurately described its
conduct with regard to residential mortgage backed securities
and that no enforcement action was warranted.
Several major US banks, including Bank of America Corp
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have faced intense
scrutiny from regulators, investors and politicians over their
packaging and marketing of mortgage debt, including whether they
properly disclosed the risks.
Much of that debt proved riskier than expected, and was a
major factor in both the 2008 financial crisis and the roughly
five-year U.S. housing slump.
The SEC's subpoena enforcement action against Wells Fargo is
a rather unusual legal maneuver.
One of the last more high-profile instances of the SEC
seeking compliance with a subpoena occurred in September when it
asked a federal court to compel a unit of accounting giant
Deloitte & Touche to produce records in connection with a fraud
probe at China-based Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd.
SIX SUBPOENAS
According to the SEC's Friday filing against Wells Fargo,
the agency has issued six subpoenas to Wells Fargo since Sept.
30. The SEC said in its complaint it wants the bank to provide
the documents in 14 days.
In the complaint, the SEC said on Feb. 24 the commission
staff notified Wells Fargo that it was considering filing a
civil suit for securities law violations. The banks disclosed
the notice in its Feb. 28 annual report.
According to an email included in the court filings, a
lawyer representing Wells Fargo on March 14 told an SEC attorney
that the bank assumed the investigation was over after it
received the enforcement notice. The bank could revisit the
issue of any additional document production after filing its
response to the notice, the lawyer wrote.
Among the types of documents the SEC is seeking are loan
underwriting guidelines, due diligence reports, drafts of
prospectus supplements, staff training materials, preliminary
loan data and 1,365 emails.
The SEC said that Wells Fargo had initially balked at
turning over the emails based on attorney-client privilege, but
then later reversed course and promised to turn them over in
short order.
In some cases, the SEC said the bank has provided regulators
certain documents, but has still failed to confirm it produced
all of them.
In other cases, such as with the emails, the SEC contends it
has still not received them.
Most recently, the SEC said, Wells Fargo "failed to complete
its production of responsive documents" despite setting a
self-imposed deadline of March 7.
The agency also disclosed that it has separately sent
notices to two individuals involved with Wells Fargo's
mortgage-backed securities offerings warning it may bring
enforcement actions against them.
The case is SEC v. Wells Fargo & Co, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 12-mc-80087.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Rick Rothacker
in Charlotte, N.C.; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in
New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)