WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. securities regulators accused Wells Fargo on Friday of failing to turn over documents in connection with a probe into the bank's $60 billion sale of mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's filing in a California federal court seeks to compel the bank to hand over documents. The SEC said it has issued several subpoenas since September 2011. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)