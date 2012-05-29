May 29 Wells Fargo & Co has promised $432.5 million in lending and other investments to end a lawsuit accusing the bank of discriminatory lending practices in Memphis, Tennessee.

The fourth-largest bank by assets has set a five-year lending goal in Memphis and surrounding Shelby County of $425 million, including $125 million in home-purchase lending for low- and moderate-income borrowers, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wells also agreed to contribute grants totaling $4.5 million for down payment assistance and home renovations under a company program that will start in the city later this year. The bank will also contribute $3 million toward local economic initiatives.

