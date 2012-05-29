May 29 Wells Fargo & Co has promised
$432.5 million in lending and other investments to end a
lawsuit accusing the bank of discriminatory lending practices in
Memphis, Tennessee.
The fourth-largest bank by assets has set a five-year
lending goal in Memphis and surrounding Shelby County of $425
million, including $125 million in home-purchase lending for
low- and moderate-income borrowers, the bank said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Wells also agreed to contribute grants totaling $4.5 million
for down payment assistance and home renovations under a company
program that will start in the city later this year. The bank
will also contribute $3 million toward local economic
initiatives.
