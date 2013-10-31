Oct 31 Wells Fargo & Co, the
fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with a U.S.
government agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the
financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The San Francisco bank paid less than $1 billion to resolve
claims from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the overseer of
government-backed mortgage enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
A Wells Fargo spokesman and the government agency declined
to comment. The settlement was governed by a confidentiality
agreement, the Financial Times said.
The bank said in a securities filing in the first quarter of
2013 that it had settled certain mortgage-backed securities
claims with Fannie Mae out of previously established reserves,
though it did not specify additional terms of the settlement.