NEW YORK Oct 31 Wells Fargo & Co has
agreed to pay $50 million to settle a racketeering lawsuit
accusing it of overcharging hundreds of thousands of homeowners
for appraisals ordered after they defaulted on their mortgage
loans.
The proposed settlement, which requires court approval, was
disclosed in a filing on Friday in an Oakland, California
federal court. If approved, it will resolve nationwide claims
that Wells Fargo charged much more than it paid for third-party
appraisals, exploiting borrowers who could least afford it and
driving them further into default.
Wells Fargo's settlement of the lawsuit comes as the bank is
still recoiling from a scandal over sales targets that drove
employees to create unauthorized accounts for customers.
Multiple lawsuits over those practices are pending.
Spokesman Tom Goyda said Wells Fargo believes its appraisal
practices were proper and disagreed with the lawsuit's claims
but settled to avoid further litigation.
Plaintiffs' lawyer Roland Tellis said: "We're very pleased
to have negotiated a settlement that achieves our litigation
goals."
About 250,000 homeowners are covered by the proposed deal,
he said.
Mortgage agreements allow banks to charge homeowners for the
appraisals if they default on their mortgage loans, but Wells
Fargo added large mark-ups to the amounts its third-party
vendors charged, the 2012 lawsuit said.
Wells Fargo typically charged $95 to $125 for the type of
expedited appraisal at issue, when the actual cost was $50 or
less, the complaint said. The charges added hundreds or
thousands of dollars to borrower's mortgage loans over time, the
lawsuit said.
Customers did not know they had been victimized because the
charges were described on statements with cryptic labels such as
"other charges," the lawsuit said.
The plaintiffs had sought triple damages under the U.S.
Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The lawsuit
said sending invoices and statements with the fraudulently
concealed fees constituted mail and wire fraud sufficient to
allege racketeering.
In court filings, lawyers for Wells had called those claims
"far-fetched." The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and courts have recognized that fees similar to Wells
Fargo's can include a profit margin, the lawyers said.
The case is: Bias et al v Wells Fargo & Co, U.S. District
Court, California Northern District, no 12-cv-664
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and Steve
Orlofsky)