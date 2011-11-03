*CFO says bank will look to increase dividend

*Wells hasn't finalized plan to be submitted to Fed

Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) will look to increase its dividend and continue to buy back shares as part of the capital plan it submits to the Federal Reserve next year, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said.

The San Francisco-based bank has not decided on its recommendation but has a "good story" to tell the Fed after reporting record quarterly earnings this year, Sloan said at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston conference Thursday.

"We're very optimistic that as part of that process we can increase the dividend and continue to buy shares back," Sloan said.

In March, Wells increased its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share from 5 cents after the Fed's review of its capital plan. The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets also increased the company's authority to repurchase common stock by an additional 200 million shares.

In the third quarter, Wells Fargo paid out about 17 percent of its earnings per share as dividends. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)