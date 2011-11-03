*CFO says bank will look to increase dividend
*Wells hasn't finalized plan to be submitted to Fed
Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) will look to
increase its dividend and continue to buy back shares as part
of the capital plan it submits to the Federal Reserve next
year, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said.
The San Francisco-based bank has not decided on its
recommendation but has a "good story" to tell the Fed after
reporting record quarterly earnings this year, Sloan said at
the BancAnalysts Association of Boston conference Thursday.
"We're very optimistic that as part of that process we can
increase the dividend and continue to buy shares back," Sloan
said.
In March, Wells increased its quarterly dividend to 12
cents per share from 5 cents after the Fed's review of its
capital plan. The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets also increased the
company's authority to repurchase common stock by an additional
200 million shares.
In the third quarter, Wells Fargo paid out about 17 percent
of its earnings per share as dividends.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick)