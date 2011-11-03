* CFO says bank will look to increase dividend

* Wells hasn't finalized plan to be submitted to Fed

By Rick Rothacker

Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) will look to increase its dividend and buy more back shares as part of the capital plan it submits to the Federal Reserve next year, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said.

The San Francisco-based bank has not decided on its recommendation but has a "good story" to tell the Fed after reporting record quarterly earnings this year, Sloan said at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston conference Thursday.

"We're very optimistic that as part of that process we can increase the dividend and continue to buy shares back," Sloan said.

In March, Wells increased its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share from 5 cents after the Fed's review of its capital plan. The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets also increased the company's authority to repurchase common stock by an additional 200 million shares.

In the third quarter, Wells Fargo paid out about 17 percent of its earnings per share as dividends.

On Wednesday, the bank said it was under contract to buy loans with a face value of $3.3 billion, backed by U.S. commercial real estate, from Irish Bank Resolution Corp, formerly known as Anglo Irish Bank.

In the third quarter, it bought $1.1 billion of commercial loans from Bank of Ireland, and last week a source told Reuters that Wells had teamed up with Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) to buy a pool of loans with a face value of about $600 million from Allied Irish Banks Plc (ALBK.I).

"We think that will continue as many of the European banks, to meet the capital levels that they need to meet, are going to have to shrink a bit," Sloan said. "They're going to look at some of the assets and operations in the U.S. and shrink those and likely sell some of those loans and assets."

In its consumer banking business, Wells Fargo last week stopped testing a $3 monthly debit card fee for customers in five states, joining other big banks that abandoned the charges after a consumer backlash.

New regulations have changed how banks can price their products, and consumers clearly don't want to pay higher fees, Sloan said.

"We think there is a fundamental change going on in the consumer business today," he said. "Clearly, how we made our revenue has changed forever."

Wells Fargo is looking at how it structures and prices its products, Sloan said, without giving further details. Wells can benefit from its focus on customer relationships and the convenience of its nationwide branch network, he said.

"There is no question in our minds that in our consumer businesses we can continue to grow revenues even in this environment," he said.

Wells Fargo shares were down less than 1 percent in morning trading at $25.29.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)