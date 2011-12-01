* Stumpf hopeful Europe will fix problems
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
CEO John Stumpf on Thursday called the coordinated effort by
major central banks to add liquidity to the world financial
system a "positive move."
U.S. stocks rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after
major central banks agreed to lower the cost of temporary
dollar loans by half a percentage point amid rising concern
about the European debt crisis. Stumpf said he was not
consulted before the action.
Asked whether the financial system was on the verge of
another crisis, Stumpf said the U.S. continues to see a "slow
recovery" but "surely Europe has to fix their issues, and I'm
hopeful they will get that done."
Stumpf, who talked with reporters after an employee event
celebrating the end of the bank's Wachovia merger, said the
fourth largest U.S. bank doesn't have "a lot of exposure" in
Europe.
In upcoming stress tests of U.S. banks, San Francisco-based
Wells is one of six institutions that will be examined for
their ability to weather additional market disruptions in
Europe. Banks are also striving to meet new international
capital standards that kick in fully by the end of 2018.
"I have no worries or concerns about getting to our capital
number in a period of time that would be well within any
requirements that'll be made," he said.
Stumpf's remarks were made to more than 3,000 employees in
Charlotte even as news was emerging of a lawsuit filed by
Massachusetts' attorney general against Wells and four other
lenders over allegations of foreclosure-related errors. The
five lenders have been in settlement talks with state attorneys
general and the U.S. Justice Department for more than a year.
Stumpf was not asked about the Massachusetts action but
said the talks were at a "sensitive point."
"If both parties can come together, I think it would be good
for housing," he said. "It brings certainty to where today
there is uncertainty. It'll be good for America. We'll just
have to see how the process works."
