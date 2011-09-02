by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (IFR) - US investors got a taste of losses to come this week when Wells Fargo & Company on Thursday triggered regulatory event calls to redeem $5.8bn of high yielding Trust Preferred (TruPs) and other securities.

Wells Fargo (WFC.N) is the first of the big US money center banks to use a regulatory call event clause embedded in its Tier 1 TruPs to begin cleaning its balance sheet of the costly capital securities. TruPs will lose their status as Tier 1 instruments in 2013 under new regulations.

The four deals the bank is redeeming carry coupons of between 7.7% and 9.75%, well above anything it would have to pay in today's markets.

Holders of the Wells securities will lose anywhere from two to six points in price -- the difference between the trading price of the TruPs before the announcement and the par price they will be given on the October 3 redemption date.

Trading levels on other TruPs could also suffer, especially those which are prime candidates for redemption.

"We expect the price of other high coupon TruPs to start reflecting a higher probability of redemption in the near term," said Shobhit Gupta, a credit strategist at Barclays Capital.

Also on Thursday, Cincinnati-based regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and Cleveland-based KeyCorp (KEY.N) announced TruPS redemptions worth $25m and $30m respectively.

All three banks moved to redeem the securities after receiving approval for capital plans submitted to the Fed as part of the stress-testing process.

"The positive take-away from this action (WFC's redemption of TruPs and preferred unit securities) shows banks are moving forward with their plans to further optimize their balance sheets," said Bill Hobbs, managing director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's debt capital markets group.

The regulatory event Wells used as a catalyst was last year's passage of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, stipulating the phasing out of TruPS' Tier 1 non-common equity capital status, beginning 2013.

Wells's move is a reminder to holders of high yielding TruPS that US banks are poised to redeem as much as $100bn of the securities between now and 2013.

Billions of redemptions are likely to follow Wells's move, once the Federal Reserve releases its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) on Basel III guidelines, providing the next big regulatory event US banks can use as a redemption trigger.

The NPR will be released later this year and possibly as early as this month.

Once released, US banks will have 90 days to announce the redemption of their TruPS and other soon-to-be phased out non-common equity Tier 1 instruments.

Wells was able to redeem four TruPs deals which had Capital Treatment Event clauses, allowing it to call the instruments any time after a regulatory event. That enabled it to cite last year's passage of the Dodd-Frank legislation as the trigger.

US banks are anxiously awaiting the release of the NPR to provide clarity around just how much of the costly TruPS and other Tier 1 securities they need to redeem and replace and what the optimal amount of capital should be.

Only about half of the $100bn or so of high yielding TruPS instruments slated for redemption by US banks will be replaced by new Tier 1 preferred stock.

"The big issue for retail and institutional investors is whether there will be any follow-on new issue supply they can buy to replace these attractive (TruPS) yields," said Hobbs.

Wells, Fifth Third and KeyCorp all used cash on hand to pay for the redemptions.

The instruments being redeemed by Wells on October 3 are: Wachovia Capital Trust $837.5m of 7.85% TruPS; Wells Fargo Capital XIII $2.5bn 7.7% fixed-to-floating rate normal perpetual preferred securities (PPS); Wells Fargo Capital XIV $690m 8.625% enhanced TruPs and Wells Fargo Capital XV $1.75bn 9.75% fixed-to-floating rate normal PPS.

