Dec 21 Wells Fargo & Co customers on
Friday had trouble accessing the bank's Web site for a fourth
day, as a federal regulator reiterated the need for banks to
have systems in place to ward off cyber attacks.
A spokeswoman for the No. 4 U.S. bank by assets said some
customers may have intermittent access to their online banking,
although the high volume of traffic that has flooded the site
has declined.
"Our technical teams have been working around the clock to
ensure our Web site is accessible to our customers," bank
spokeswoman Bridget Braxton said. The bank has been posting
apologies on its Twitter account.
Since September, a hacker activist group called the Izz
ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters has said it was targeting major
banks with so-called denial of service cyber attacks. These
attacks can disrupt service by deluging Web sites with high
traffic.
On Tuesday, the group said in an Internet posting that it
would target the "5 major US banks." In a similar posting last
week, it forecast attacks against banks that included PNC
Financial Services Group Inc and U.S. Bancorp,
which reported some disruptions.
A PNC spokesman on Friday said the bank's systems were
operating normally. Spokespersons for Bank of America Corp
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. Bancorp declined
to comment. Citigroup Inc could not be immediately
reached.
In its alert on Friday, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency, which regulates national banks and thrifts,
said groups launching denial of service attacks had varying
motives, from gaining public attention to diverting the
attention of banks while launching simultaneous attacks to
commit fraud or steal proprietary information.
"Banks need to have a heightened sense of awareness
regarding these attacks and employ appropriate resources to
identify and mitigate the associated risks," the alert said.
Banks should have sufficient staffing during attacks, work
with third-party providers and share information with other
banks, the OCC said.
Of five major banks, Wells Fargo on Friday had spurred the
most complaints from users about access problems, according to
the Web site SiteDown.co, which tracks customer reports. It
listed 576 "downtime reports" in the past 24 hours.
Wells Fargo says it has 21 million active online banking
customers.