Sept 16 Wells Fargo & Co said it has
appointed two people from within the company in its consumer
lending group.
Dawn Martin Harp was appointed to head dealer services,
which will split from the consumer credit solutions business in
October.
Harp, an 18-year veteran at Wells Fargo, was the COO of
dealer services.
Shelley Freeman was promoted to head the other half of the
consumer credit solutions business, which includes retail and
educational financial services.
Freeman, who joined Wells Fargo in 1996, and led the
company's community bank operations in customer and store
experience.