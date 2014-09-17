BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
(Corrects Sept 16 item paragraph 2 to ...an expanded dealers services organization, not ...dealer services...; Corrects ...which was split..., not ...which will split... and removes ...in October. Corrects paragraph 3 to ...a 16-year... not ...an 18-year... Corrects paragraph 4 to say ...includes retail services... not ... includes retail)
Sept 16 Wells Fargo & Co said it has appointed two people from within the company in its consumer lending group.
Dawn Martin Harp was appointed to head an expanded dealer services organization, which was split from the consumer credit solutions business.
Harp, a 16-year veteran at Wells Fargo, was the COO of the dealer services unit.
Shelley Freeman was promoted to head the other half of the consumer credit solutions business, which includes retail services and educational financial services.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.