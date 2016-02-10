MILAN Feb 10 Italy's Exor will buy a
13 percent stake in energy industry equipment maker Welltec for
103.3 million euros ($116 million), the investment arm of Fiat
founders the Agnelli family said on Wednesday.
Exor said low valuations in the oil and gas sector presented
opportunities for companies such as Welltec, which provides
robotics for the cleaning, maintenance and repair of oil wells.
"The need for operators to reduce capital expenditure and
extend the life cycle of existing wells will benefit Welltec,"
it said, citing the savings and efficiency offered by robotics.
Exor will invest in Welltec by buying part of a stake in the
group owned by 7-Industries Lux Sarl, a company indirectly owned
by Exor board member Ruthi Wertheimer.
After the deal, Exor and 7-Industries Group will each hold
13 percent of Welltec.
Welltec is based in Denmark and was founded more than 20
years ago by Jorgen Hallundbaek, who remains CEO and majority
owner of the company.
Exor controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler, among other
holdings, but has been diversifying its portfolio away from the
capital intensive and cyclical automotive business.
Last year Exor signed a deal to buy Bermuda-based PartnerRe
for $6.9 billion and also became the largest shareholder
in The Economist Group.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
