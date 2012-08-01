MUMBAI Aug 1 India's Welspun Corp Ltd plan to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million) via bonds to repay debt, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The firm will issue 7-year bonds with a put/call at the end of 5th year at 11.15 percent and plain 7-year bonds at 11.25 percent, the source said.

The issue is rated AA- by Care and Brickworks and A.K. Capital is the sole arranger to the deal.

Welspun, one of the largest welded steel pipe makers in the world, is expected to borrow more in the coming days as its fund requirement is around 10 billion rupees, bankers said. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)