UPDATE 3-Coal exports disrupted in cyclone-hit Australia as floodwaters rise
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
PARIS, June 30 French buyout firm Wendel said on Tuesday it was buying U.S. firm AlliedBarton Security Services from Blackstone for $1.67 billion.
Wendel said in a statement that it was making an equity investment of about $670 million in the company for 96 percent stake with its management owning the rest.
The deal is expected to close later this year. Wendel said Credit Suisse acted as exclusive financial advisor for the deal. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)
* One miner declares force majeure, others may follow - source
* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017