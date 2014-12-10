BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit terminates deal with Ambu
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Airway Medix, terminates by mutual agreement distribution deal with Denmark-based Ambu A/S (Ambu)
Dec 10 Wendel :
* Has placed a 200 million euros ($249 million) bond which will form a single series with existing bonds due in 2024
* Says 700 million euros ($870 million) line maturing in July 2017 has been decreased to 350 million euros ($435 million), its maturity has been extended to Dec. 2019 and its cost has been lowered
* 800 million euros ($994 million) credit line maturing in March 2020 has been reduced to 500 million euros ($621 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 16 HUA YU LIEN Development Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/eWj5Vf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets members' nod for issue, allotment of shares on a preferential basis to Government of Jammu & Kashmir Source text: http://bit.ly/2mRLX28 Further company coverage: