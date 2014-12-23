Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Wendel :
* To acquire Austrian group Constantia Flexibles
* Transaction, which is based on leverage of 5x estimated 2014 EBITDA, is expected to close in the first half of 2015
* Wendel's offer values Constantia Flexibles at 2.3 billion euros ($2.80 billion) or around nine times estimated 2014 EBITDA
* Once the transaction is complete, Wendel intends to support Constantia Flexibles over the long term as the majority shareholder alongside significant minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.