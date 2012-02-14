PARIS Feb 14 French investment group Wendel is eyeing companies worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) and is targeting family owned businesses in northern Europe, Chief Executive Frederic Lemoine said in an interview.

Lemoine told the Financial Times that Wendel was keen to invest in Belgium, Luxemburg, The Netherlands, and Germany to help cut its reliance on its French investments.

"I know Germany well, our team knows Germany well and it has a lot of industrial leaders which are very strong," he said.

"The German Mittelstand is richer than the French one," he added.

Despite the European debt crisis, bank finance was still available for buyout firms, though at a price, while family owned businesses remained expensive, he said.

Wendel has holdings in several European industrial companies, including Saint-Gobain, Stahl and Legrand . It also holds more than 50 percent of inspection company Bureau Veritas. ($1 = 0.7566 euros)