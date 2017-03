PARIS Dec 5 Wendel said on Thursday its building material supplier unit Materis had entered exclusive talks to sell its calcium aluminates maker Kerneos to buyout firm Astrorg Partners for 610 million euros.

Wendel, who was holding its Investor Day, said in a statement that its asset value was a record-high of 140.3 euros per share as of Nov. 15. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)