BRIEF-Metlife confirms Q1 2017 preferred stock dividend
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
PARIS, June 10 French investment company Wendel said it would sell its remaining 5.4 percent stake in electrical-equipment company Legrand on the market.
The transaction will be carried out through an accelerated book building to institutional investors with Goldman Sachs as sole bookrunner, Wendel said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.