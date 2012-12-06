UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
PARIS Dec 6 French investment company Wendel on Thursday posted a 39.3 percent rise in its net asset value over twelve months, boosted by a jump in the share prices of the listed companies it has stakes in.
The company said its net asset value (NAV), one of its most closely watched indicators, stood at 5.3 billion euros or 106.7 euros per share in late November compared to 90.7 euros per share in August and 76.6 euros in November last year. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.