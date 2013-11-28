BRIEF-Valeria Strappa joins Chase Merchant Services as chief administrative officer
PARIS Nov 28 France's Wendel plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group for 100 million euros ($136 million) via a capital increase aimed at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer's expansion in Africa and the Middle East.
Saham specialises in insurance and customer relationship centres and is expanding in real estate and healthcare. Its Saham Finances insurance arm employs 1,900 people and reported gross written premiums of 634 million euros in 2012, Wendel said.
Saham founder and Chief Executive Moulay Hafid Elalamy was named minister of industry, commerce, investment and the digital economy in Morocco in October. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by James Regan)
* Venbio select advisor llc - preliminary results indicate stockholders have elected all four of venbio's independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Environmentally conscious investors are using their pocketbooks to protest President Donald Trump's plans to slash environmental regulations, fueling a rally in funds that only invest in companies that meet progressive criteria for sustainability.